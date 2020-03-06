ST. JOSEPH — The FIRST Robotics competition is back at St. Joseph High School.
The regional event is bringing 40 teams together to the high school for a competition that started Thursday and runs through Saturday.
While there were only check-ins and inspections Thursday, today involves the 10:30 a.m. opening ceremonies and qualification matches throughout the day.
On Saturday, U.S. Rep. Fred Upton will speak at the 9 a.m. opening ceremonies – followed by more qualification matches.
Afterward, teams will be divided through alliance selections and undergo playoff matches from 2-5 p.m. An awards ceremony will wrap up the competition.
Among the robotics teams taking part in the regional competition include Bangor, Benton Harbor, Berrien Springs, Buchanan, Cassopolis, Coloma, Dowagiac, Lakeshore, New Buffalo, Niles, Paw Paw, St. Joseph, South Haven and Three Oaks.