Saint Joseph, MI (49085)

Today

Snow during the morning will give way to lingering snow showers during the afternoon. High 38F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow showers early will become steadier snow overnight. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.