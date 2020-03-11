DOWAGIAC — A longtime area educator has been chosen to serve on the Southwestern Michigan Community College Board of Trustees.
Board members held a special meeting Monday morning to fill the vacancy left by the resignation of Dr. Heidi Grabemeyer-Layman last month. Layman has served on the board since early 2015 and resigned because she and her family are moving out of the college district, which includes all of Cass County and two Van Buren County townships.
Monday, members appointed Tracy Hertsel of Vandalia as the board’s new trustee. He begins his new duties immediately and will serve the remaining months of Layman’s unexpired term and will then have to run for election in November for a new six-year term.
Hertsel is a longtime area education. He worked in the Cassopolis schools for 29 years as a teacher, administrator and the last five years as the superintendent. He is currently employed at Niles Community Schools as director of Student Support Services.
Hertsel is a Dowagiac native and graduated from Cassopolis Ross Beatty Junior/Senior High School as well as SMC, where he received his associate of arts degree in 1983. He continued his education with a bachelor of science in physical education and a master of arts in athletic administration, both from Western Michigan University.
In the community, he also serves as president of the board of the Cassopolis Family Clinic Network and a board member of the Cassopolis Public Schools Foundation.
Board Chairman Tom Jerdon praised Hertsel’s community involvement and educational experience. “Tracy’s long involvement in the community and understanding of the current K-12 education environment will be tremendous assets to SMC,” he said.
“He is an advocate for dual enrollment and a veteran administrator and educator who has experience with collective bargaining agreements, budgets, faculty and students,” he added. “He’s a wealth of experience.”
Three board seats will be up for election this November for residents of the SMC college district. The seats currently held by Jerdon as well as Treasurer Becky Moore will also be on the ballot.