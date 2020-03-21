The 2020 Census is the year of several firsts.
In addition to it being the first year the census can be filled out online, it’s also the first year it will allow people living in the same household to mark themselves as same-sex partners or spouses.
“As a precedent, it’s definitely a step in the right direction, and beginning to get good information about the size and diversity of the LGBTQ+ community across the country and locally is definitely a good thing,” said Mary Jo Schnell, executive director of the OutCenter of Southwest Michigan.
The OutCenter, a nonprofit serving the LGBT community in Berrien, Cass and Van Buren counties, relies heavily on census data for the work it does.
Whether it’s for grant proposals, program development, news releases and educational initiatives such as the workshops it puts on, Schnell said census data is super important for any area nonprofit organization.
But the census doesn’t provide everything an LGBT organization would like it to and that’s why the change this year is only a step in the right direction.
The census still only allows an individual to select male or female as their sex, when, in fact, a number of gender identities exist.
“(The census) erases non-binary, gender-fluid and transgender people by not allowing them to check or fill in their gender identity,” Schnell said. “It may seem small to folks, but this is a huge omission for those in our community most under attack these days.”
She said when governmental forms include lesbian, gay and bisexual, but exclude transgender and every other gender identity, it sends a message, and not a good one.
“The message is divisive and non-inclusionary within and outside of our communities,” Schnell said. “We need this updated as soon as possible but it won’t happen until 2030 – if folks get out and vote for the rights and recognition of LGB, and especially T+ folks.”