Shawn De La Foret, president of Nature’s Way in Stevensville, said he’s happy that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s new stay-at-home executive order took effect immediately instead of waiting until the previous order expired on May 1.
“I wasn’t expecting to be able to work until next Friday,” he said. “This took me by total surprise.”
In her new order, Whitmer extended the call for most people to stay at home until May 15 while also easing some restrictions, such as allowing landscapers to get back to work. The order’s goal is to continue to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus so hospitals aren’t overwhelmed with sick patients.
De La Foret said he spent most of Friday calling his workers, putting together crews to start working Monday and giving them directions on how to work without spreading the virus.
He said having this extra week to work is critical in the landscaping business.
“Everybody thinks that we can take a few weeks off and pick right back up, but you can’t,” he said. “The temperature and the sunlight that happens during March, April and May only happens during those months. There’s a lot of things that needed to happen in April that we weren’t able to do.”
He said that many trees and plants can only be dug up and transplanted while they are dormant before they leaf out. He said they lose about half of the trees if they are transplanted after they have leaves.
“And there are a lot of jobs where we have to go to the site to dig up trees, and now that work can’t be done,” he said. “The transplanting and division of perennials and grasses all happens during the month of April. We’re unlikely to be able to do them now.”
Mosaic Property Services in Benton Harbor is also gearing up to start taking care of customers early next week, said CEO Andrew Robinson of Mosaic Christian Community Development Association.
He said there is a lot to do since they couldn’t work most of April, when his workers clean up the properties.
“(The shut down) is understandable, though,” he said. “For me, we’ve always taken pride in promoting people over profits.”
In fact, he said he closed all of Mosaic’s operations a week before Whitmer announced her first stay-at-home order in March.
Taking pandemic seriously
Mike Villwock, owner of Villwock’s Outside Living in Berrien Springs, said he’s emphasizing to his employees that they need to show the customers that they are taking this pandemic seriously and are taking precautions to not spread the virus.
“We just want to make sure that people know that ... we’re not just opening the flood gates. We’re going to come back in a controlled, safe way,” he said. “We’re going to provide our people with the necessary personal protective equipment to stay safe. This isn’t over. This isn’t going back to normal. This is showing people that we’re professionals. None of us want people to get sick.”
De La Foret said that while he’s happy Whitmer is allowing landscapers to work, her order doesn’t go far enough.
“I think there are many sectors in the business world that can be opened safely,” he said. “I’m hearing home construction is still not allowed, and that should be opened up immediately.”
Flexibility requested
Berrien County Commission Chairman Mac Elliott said Whitmer’s new order is a good start, but more needs to be done.
“We still need more flexibility on the regional and county levels,” he said. “We are literally going to lose businesses if we can’t take some reasonable, prudent steps to help them get back in business.”
He said the one-size-fits-all approach only fits the southeast side of the state, where the population is denser and where most of the COVID-19 cases are.
Elliott said the Michigan State Police have the state divided into seven regions.
“None of them are the same as the southeast part of the state,” he said. “... Each one of those regions should be given some local discretion, local authority, to tailor the safe and sane return to something a lot closer to normal. She just needs to release the grip because it’s turning into a death grip for our economies.”
He said it’s not a case of people versus profit. It’s a case of common sense.
“We’re not going to do anything stupid,” he said. “We’re not going to do anything unsafe. We’re pretty good here in terms of emergency management. We have a good health department, too. We’re not children and we shouldn’t be treated like children. There are ways to do this without forcing business to grind to a halt and stay there.”
Berrien County commissioners on Thursday approved sending a letter to Whitmer encouraging her to allow regional flexibility as the state fights the spread of the virus.
United approach needed
Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad said Whitmer’s actions have flattened the curve and saved lives. He said her executive orders need to pertain to the entire state.
“She’s not a state senator and she’s not a state representative,” he said. “She’s the governor of 10 million people. She can’t section off and do one thing over here and another thing over there.”
Muhammad said she’s doing her part to gradually open the economy.
“To just ‘open sesame’ would be reckless and irresponsible,” he said.