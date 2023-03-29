NILES — The man who knocked a woman down and snatched her purse outside a downtown Niles church nearly a year ago has pleaded guilty to unarmed robbery and will be sentenced in June.
Antoine Lamar Dallas, 33, of South Bend, was in Berrien County Trial Court on Monday for a status conference when he agreed to plead guilty. He had been set to go to trial next month on the unarmed robbery charge, as well as other charges of stealing or retaining a financial transaction device and being a habitual offender.