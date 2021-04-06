The South Haven Center for the Arts’ annual art fair is not only a popular draw for local residents and visitors, it also is one of the art center’s biggest fundraising events. COVID-19 health restrictions have forced cancellation of the event for the second year in a row. This photo shows the Tipsy Art Studio booth at 2017’s art fair.
SOUTH HAVEN — For the second year in a row the popular South Haven Art Fair will be canceled due to the ongoing pandemic.
“The center’s board of directors and staff decided to cancel out of an abundance of caution for the South Haven community,” said Kerry Hagy, executive director of the art center. “The fair typically takes months to plan and involves artists from more than 20 states, hundreds of volunteer and staff hours, and thousands of visitors. With the uncertainty of what will be both legally allowed and medically advisable in July, the constraints to planning our event for this summer are too many.”