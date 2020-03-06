SOUTH HAVEN — Fireworks won’t be lighting up the skies of South Haven for this year’s Fourth of July celebration.
City officials hinted Monday the possibility of canceling the show, but Thursday they made it official by nixing the popular Light up the Lake pyrotechnics display.
The reason? Record-high water levels on Lake Michigan.
For years, the fireworks display has been shot off over Lake Michigan. The event, held annually on July 3, attracts an estimated 50,000 residents and visitors.
“Fireworks are an event South Haven residents and visitors alike have enjoyed over the years, so it is disappointing to reach this decision,” City Manager Brian Dissette said. “The safety of those staging the show, along with those watching, is our primary concern. With Lake Michigan at record levels, we all agreed it would be unsafe to try and host the fireworks off the North Pier, which is really the only place where we could safely launch them and be far enough away from residential neighborhoods.”
Last year, city officials nervously eyed the high water levels on Lake Michigan several days before the fireworks display was scheduled, wondering whether to cancel them or not.
“It was a couple of days prior that staff wasn’t certain we’d be able to host the fireworks because of the high water levels that were hitting the North Pier,” Dissette said. “This year the water is projected to be higher in July.”
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has recorded all-time records for water levels in January and February of this year. The agency is predicting those levels to rise eight to 10 inches higher by July. Higher than normal lake levels will be seen throughout the summer, creating higher wave action and effectively submerging the pier – and making it unsafe for the pyrotechnics experts to stage the show.
Even though the Forth of July holiday is still a ways off, city officials chose to cancel the $30,000 display now because of all of the logistics involved in planning the event.
Planning begins months in advance and requires coordination between the city, Van Buren County, South Haven/Van Buren County Convention & Visitors Bureau, Michigan State Police, Pokagan Tribal Police and other emergency-rescue personnel from neighboring communities.
“There is a great deal of logistical complexity that goes into July 3 fireworks, which takes months of planning and coordination to execute,” Dissette said. “We felt it was important to communicate this decision now so that we didn’t invest time and money into planning an event we won’t be able to host safely.”
A chance does exist, however, for a fireworks display to take place later in the year in South Haven.
Dissette said he has been talking with the South Haven Visitors Bureau about expanding its popular New Year’s Eve celebration by adding fireworks. New Year’s Eve in the Haven features ice skating downtown, a youth celebration at the South Haven Center for the Arts and a party in downtown, with music, dancing, street performers, a bonfire, laser lights and the beachball drop at midnight.
“We are considering shifting some of these activities closer to Riverfront Park and adding a fireworks display,” said Scott Reinert, executive director of the South Haven/Van Buren County Convention & Visitors Bureau. “This would be a wonderful way to put an exclamation point on the year just wrapping up – and welcoming the new year.”