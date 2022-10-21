Monique and Rico Crowley, owners of Fruit Street Kitchen, stand next to their food truck earlier this month. The food truck is located near the corner of Indiana Avenue and Elkenburg Street in South Haven.
SOUTH HAVEN — Monique Crowley will soon close her food truck operation, not because of the colder months ahead, but rather because South Haven officials have yet to approve an updated food truck ordinance to allow her to stay open year-round.
She opened her business, Fruit Street Kitchen, this past April near the intersection of Indiana Avenue and Elkenburg Street, next to A&D Grocery Store, knowing she could only operate the food truck until the end of October. The city’s existing ordinance allows mobile vendors to conduct business during warmer months.