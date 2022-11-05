Spencer manufacturing proposed facility

The architectural rendering above shows the proposed 33,000-square-foot manufacturing and warehouse addition that Spencer Manufacturing hopes to build at its location in South Haven.

 Rendering provided

SOUTH HAVEN — A company that specializes in making custom-built fire engine trucks has been given the go-ahead by South Haven planning commissioners to more than double the size of its plant and add an additional 30 employees.

On Thursday, city planners unanimously approved a $3.75 million site plan for Spencer Manufacturing to build a 33,000-square-foot building addition to its existing 25,000-square-foot building at 165 Veterans Blvd., along with a new 7,500-square-foot accessory building.