SOUTH HAVEN — The Michigan Maritime Museum is now closer to realizing its dream of embarking on an $8 million expansion of its waterfront grounds and exhibits.
Museum officials announced late last week the $1.6 million purchase of a key piece of property adjoining the museum’s campus at 260 Dyckman Avenue.
“This is truly an historic day for the museum and for South Haven,” said Patti Reiner, executive director of the museum.
The property, which fronts the Black River next to the Dyckman Avenue drawbridge, has belonged to the Jensen family for many years and was the site of a thriving commercial fishing operation during the late-1800s to the mid-1900s.
“This purchase has been a dream for many people involved with the museum,” Reinert said. “The process has been three years in the making and now the dream is coming true.”
The acquisition of the Jensen property will double the size of the museum campus. Money raised for the purchase came from donors as part of the museum’s Launching a Legacy capital campaign.
The $8 million campaign for the Museum was started in 2019 with a finish date of the project in the spring of 2022. The scope of the project includes the Jensen Property purchase, a new two-story museum to replace the existing one-story structure, additional buildings, indoor and outdoor event spaces, docks, and shoreline work. The campaign was set to go public this year, according to museum officials, but COVID-19 forced a pause in the fundraising effort.
Museum officials now hope to see the project completed in the spring of 2023.
“Taking ownership of this property is an incredible step for the project as a whole,” Reinert said. “Today, we can show our supporters, current and future, as well as our community that this project is really happening. We’re preserving and protecting a historic waterfront and moving forward toward a new future museum.”
When asked how they felt about the sale of the property that has been in their family for three generations, members of the Jensen family stated in a news release, “We knew we wanted the property to go to the Museum when we decided to sell it. The Museum will take good care of the property and keep our family’s history of commercial fishing alive long after we’re gone. We think our father and grandfather would be proud of what we’ve done.”
The location of the former Jensen’s Fishery, the Jensen property has a long history of Great Lakes maritime heritage. The property, along with the existing museum campus, has a history that goes back 150 years, according to Ashley Deming, director of education and administration for the museum.
The expansion of the museum property and proposed development and restoration of the shoreline, due to high water levels, is a major step forward for the growth of the museum, but also for the preservation of historically significant waterfront, according to Brian Bosgraaf, museum board of trustees president.
“For decades, one of the museum’s core values is to protect the harbor’s scenic beauty,” he said. “With this acquisition of the Jensen property and water frontage, the Michigan Maritime Museum is going to restore this historic fishing operation point into a sustainable working waterfront while keeping it open and real. I believe that the view from our city’s drawbridge will become an iconic image enjoyed for generations.”
As part of the expansion project, the museum will have to address the waterfront issues created by the record-high water levels on Lake Michigan and subsequently, the Black River, where the museum and Jensen property is located.
Rising water levels have significantly flooded areas of the property, making them unusable. The museum plans to raise the property levels out of the floodplain, plus make improvements to the shoreline and property drainage, according to Reinert.
While the museum project is underway, the existing docks will not be suitable for boats. Elsie J., the Jensen’s historic fish tug they run as a charter boat, will remain under the ownership of the Jensens and continue to operate from the museum docks in the future.
“The Jensens have been wonderful neighbors and continuing to see Elsie J. coming and going from the docks as she’s done since 1945, just makes sense,” Reinert said. “Hearing her horn and the sound of her engine at that historic property is truly authentic.”