ST. JOSEPH — St. Joseph Public Safety Director Steve Neubecker said he was disheartened to learn Saturday morning that the South Pier off of Silver Beach County Park in St. Joseph had been spray-painted with political and racial messages.
“Especially right after all the Sept. 11 memorial commemorations. This is extremely disheartening,” Neubecker said Monday afternoon. “Everybody’s trying to do the right thing.”
But sometime overnight Friday into Saturday, someone vandalized the pier with spray-painted messages such as “Blue Lives Don’t Matter” and “F--- da Police.” Neubecker said there are also political messages about Joe Biden and Donald Trump.
Police are in the process of reviewing hours of video from cameras at Silver Beach and the bluff stairway to try to zone in on who may be responsible for the vandalism.
Neubecker said it was discovered around 8 a.m. Saturday by Greg Grothous, deputy director of Parks & Grounds for St. Joseph on a routine check of the area.
“He sent me a text message immediately asking if I was aware of it,” Neubecker said. “Until then, I had not been.”
He said police have spoken with a couple of citizens who said they were in the area at about 11 p.m. Friday and the damage was not there at that time.
“So it was sometime between 11 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday,” Neubecker said.
The city is working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which owns the piers, to determine how and when clean-up will happen and, “We hope it will be soon.”
Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to call St. Joseph police at 985-0300, or Crime Stoppers, 800-342-STOP.