230222-HP-fat-tuesday1-photo.jpg

General manager Paul Panicucci fills an order of paczki Tuesday at Golden Brown Bakery in St. Joseph.

 Photos by Don Campbell / HP staff

Southwest Michigan bakeries were put in overdrive Tuesday selling paczki.

Golden Brown Bakery only offers the deep fried pastry on Fat Tuesday, said Paul Panicucci, general manager of the St. Joseph location.

230222-HP-fat-tuesday2-photo.jpg

Fresh blueberry and strawberry custard cream paczki are prepared for customers Tuesday at Sandra Kay’s Bakery in Stevensville.
230222-HP-fat-tuesday3-photo.jpg

Boxes of paczki are prepared for customers Tuesday at Golden Brown Bakery in St. Joseph.
230222-HP-fat-tuesday4-photo.jpg

Golden Brown Bakery in St. Joseph features a variety of paczki flavors including raspberry, cherry, apricot, prune, chocolate and cream cheese.

Contact: lwrege@TheHP.com, 932-0361, Twitter: @HPWrege

Staff Writer at The Herald-Palladium