Meteorologists and state officials are urging Southwest Michigan residents to stay off the roads from Thursday through Saturday, as a storm system threatens whiteout conditions.
Patrick Murphy, a meteorologist at the U.S. National Weather Service office in Northern Indiana, said Berrien County could see well over a foot of snow and below freezing temperatures in the days leading up to Christmas.
Rainfall will turn into snowfall during Thursday afternoon. The area can expect wind speeds of 40 to 50 mph on Friday, with drifting and blowing snow decreasing visibility. The wind and cold air will result in temperatures 10 to 20 degrees below zero for the area.
“Thursday night through Saturday, travel will be difficult and not turn out well for some,” Murphy said.
Berrien County will likely see the heaviest amounts of snow, with lake effect flurries continuing into Saturday. Murphy described the temperatures as “bitterly cold” and warned people to stay inside.
“Just bundle up, because frostbite can occur at those wind chill temperatures,” he said.
Nick Schirripa, a Michigan Department of Transportation spokesperson, told The Herald-Palladium plows will be working around the clock in the coming days to clear snow off roadways.
“Motorists need to slow to an appropriate speed for conditions, eliminate distractions, and give plows plenty of room to work in heavy and blowing snow,” Schirripa said in a prepared statement.
Likewise, Indiana Michigan Power is preparing for outages by lining up crews and requesting mutual aid, especially given the heavy snowfall and high wind speeds. However, the conditions may make it difficult for crews to respond.
“We remind our customers that restoring power during winter storms can be more challenging – and take more time – than storms during other seasons,” the news release stated. “Roads may be treacherous, if not impassable, impeding our crews’ ability to reach sources of outages. Temperatures and wind chill factors may force crews to take warming breaks in their vehicles.”
Those with medical devices, which require electricity, those with electric heat and those with other critical needs should have a plan for outages, the release stated.