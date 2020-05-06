ST. JOSEPH — The local fund set up to help with emergency response and long-term recovery due to the coronavirus pandemic has raised nearly $900,000, as of May 1.
The Southwest Michigan Cares Fund, coordinated by the United Way of Southwest Michigan (UWSM) and Berrien Community Foundation (BCF), was set up March 25 to help aid nonprofits in meeting the basic needs of residents during this time.
“Families in our community are struggling,” said BCF President Lisa Cripps-Downey in a news release. “Individuals, businesses, and foundations are responding mightily to that need. They are stepping up in a powerful way and investing in the long-term future of our region through the Southwest Michigan Cares Fund. Whether it is a gift of $5 or $5,000, people are doing what they can to help their neighbors, and I have been truly overwhelmed by the generosity.”
The most recent gift, of $100,000, came from the Schalon Foundation.
In addition to anonymous donations and donations from individual donors, other donors are: 1st Source Bank, AEP, Berrien Community Foundation, Consumers Energy, Entergy, Felland Foundation Fund, Hanson Family Foundation, Hirsch-Schwartz Foundation, Horizon Bank, Hunter Foundation, Martin’s Super Markets, McLoughlin Family Foundation, Meijer, Michigan Gas Utilities/WPS Foundation, Michigan Gateway Foundation, Midwest Energy & Communications, SEMCO Energy, South Haven Community Foundation, Spectrum Health Lakeland, Timken Foundation of Canton, United Way of Southwest Michigan, Whirlpool Corp., The Wood Foundation and Yeager Family Foundation.
“It’s no surprise – given their past investments in this community – that the leaders who have donated to the Southwest Michigan Cares Fund have stepped up to contribute such a sizable amount in a short time,” said Anna Murphy, president and CEO of UWSM, in the news release. “All of us in Southwest Michigan are grateful to be part of a region where so many care as deeply as they do for one another’s well-being and the common good.”
Disbursements will be made in two phases: emergency response and long-term recovery.
The current phase has given disbursements to nonprofits in Berrien, Cass, and Van Buren counties for food, cleaning and hygiene supplies, baby items, and personal protection equipment.
Once the tri-county area enters into the long-term recovery phase, the fund will begin making disbursements for rent/mortgage and utilities assistance.
For information about the fund, how to donate to the fund, and for nonprofits seeking funding, visit southwestmichigancares.org.