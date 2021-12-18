Southwest Michigan hospitals are feeling the strain of the latest COVID-19 surge.
At a Lakeshore school board meeting Friday morning, Board President Jason Beckrow, hospice and palliative medicine medical director for Spectrum Health Lakeland, said the local health system has set up an additional ICU.
“For the record, just know that Lakeland Health System is currently on emergency preparedness level red,” he said. “The ER is on diversion. All non-emergency surgeries are being deferred. A second ICU has been set up outside in the ER. Patients are waiting for beds.”
Berrien County’s seven-day average for new cases from Dec. 9-15 was about 540 new cases per 100,000 residents, according to state data. Last week, it was at 660 new cases per 100,000 residents. The week prior, it was at 424 new cases per 100,000 residents.
The county remained in the high COVID-19 transmission category for the 18th week in a row. Berrien County’s percent of tests coming back positive was 24.5 percent on Wednesday. Last week, it was 26.4 percent.
Inpatients at local hospitals in Van Buren and Cass counties are being transferred to Kalamazoo because of a lack of specialty care, said Danielle Persky, Van Buren Cass District Health Department health officer, in a news release.
As of Dec. 13, Bronson Methodist Hospital was at 91 percent bed occupancy, and Ascension Borgess was at 77 percent, Persky stated.
“This current reality is not unique to us. We are seeing it across many hospitals throughout Michigan,” Persky said in the release. “Our hospitals are again overwhelmed, but this time even more understaffed and fatigued are the public health and health care workers.”
Two people died from COVID-19 in Berrien, from Dec. 9-15, marking 10 total deaths in December.
The number of COVID-positive patients at Spectrum Health Lakeland has also increased from last week.
There were about 69 patients admitted each day, as of Friday. That’s the total admitted, not new admissions each day. That’s up from the average a day for the last three weeks: 63, 61 and 51, respectively.
Vaccine update
Vaccinations administered rose from last week to this week, according to state data.
COVID-19 vaccine providers in Berrien County administered 2,101 doses this week, between last Friday and this Thursday, up from 1,161 doses the week prior. The week before that, 1,801 doses were given.
As of Thursday, 153,824 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in Berrien County with 69,926 of those being second doses, according to state data.
That equates to about 58.3 percent of Berrien County residents (5 and up) with at least one dose of vaccine, and about 52.6 percent being fully vaccinated.
Last Thursday, the county was at 57.7 percent with at least one dose and 52.1 percent fully vaccinated.
Cass, Van Buren
Van Buren and Cass counties remained in high transmission this past week.
Van Buren County recorded 391 new COVID-19 cases this week and two new deaths. The county had recorded 587 new cases last week and 393 new cases the week before.
Cass County recorded 279 new COVID-19 cases this week and no new deaths. The county had recorded 294 new cases last week and 206 new cases the week before.
Van Buren County’s percent positivity was down from 29.7 percent last week to 22.2 percent this week, according to state data.
Cass County’s percent positivity was up slightly from 26.7 percent from last week to 26.8 percent this week.
As of Thursday, Van Buren County was at 62.4 percent of residents (5 and up) with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 57 percent fully vaccinated, according to state data.
Last Thursday, the county was at 61.6 percent with one dose and 56.3 percent fully vaccinated.
As of Thursday, Cass County was at 41.4 percent of residents (5 and up) with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 36.7 percent fully vaccinated.
Last Thursday, the county was at 40.9 percent with one dose and 36.3 percent fully vaccinated.