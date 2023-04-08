GALESBURG — The board of directors of the Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy announced that Michael Larson will serve as the next executive director. He assumes the role in April 2023, a news release stated,
“We’re excited to have Mike onboard, and we look forward to him applying his 30+ years of experience in nonprofit administration and fundraising to helping SWMLC to conserve and steward even more land, help ensure water quality, biodiversity, and resiliency in our region, and to help connect even more people with nature,” said SWMLC Board Chair Bruce Grubb, in a prepared statement.