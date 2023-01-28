web only

Southwest Michigan Regional Chamber joined 40 other organizations in asking the state government to end the extra federal unemployment benefit.

 Photo provided

ST. JOSEPH — The Southwest Michigan Regional Chamber applauded a Michigan Court of Appeals decision which recently overturned a lower court ruling.

The July ruling would have raised the minimum wage for tipped workers and mandated sick leave.

210624-HP-arthur-havlicek-mug.jpg

HAVLICEK