Area Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine clinics are being adjusted due to a recommendation made Tuesday by the state, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control, to pause use of the vaccine.
The Berrien County Health Department (BCHD) and the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department (VBCDHD) are changing upcoming Johnson & Johnson clinics to the Moderna vaccine.
Both departments reported Tuesday morning that they will not be administering the one-shot J&J vaccine until further notice.
The CDC and FDA are reviewing data involving six reported U.S. cases of an extremely rare and severe type of blood clot in individuals after receiving the J&J vaccine. To date, more than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S.
Berrien County vaccine providers have had about 5,200 J&J vaccines shipped to them since March 3, according to state data. Cass County providers have been sent 2,000 doses and Van Buren County providers have been sent 4,000 doses. There is no data available on how many of those J&J doses have actually been received or administered.
BCHD officials said they will be “watching closely as the experts review the data and provide further guidance for vaccine providers.”
“Right now, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare, and there have not been any reported adverse events reported in Berrien County after the administration of the J&J vaccine,” Nicki Britten, health officer at the BCHD, said in a news release. “COVID-19 vaccine safety is a top priority for all vaccine providers, and we are assured that the data is being reviewed swiftly by the experts.”
VBCDHD officials said they are encouraging those with appointments for upcoming J&J vaccine clinics keep their appointments.
“Our health department has been using Moderna vaccine for the entire duration of the vaccine rollout in Van Buren and Cass counties with great success. We feel confident in the efficacy and benefits of the vaccine and encourage the community to continue to take advantage of the benefits of getting a vaccine,” the department said in a written statement.
As of Monday, vaccine providers in Berrien County had administered 79,366 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, with 28,860 of those being second doses, according to state data. That equates to 40.7 percent of residents (16 and over) have received at least one dose, while 25.8 percent are fully vaccinated.
Vaccine providers in Cass County had administered 18,563 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, with 6,622 of those being second doses. That equates to 28.2 percent of residents have received at least one dose and 16.7 percent are fully vaccinated.
Van Buren County vaccine providers had administered 39,751 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, with 14,566 of those being second doses. That equates to 41.8 percent of residents have received at least one dose and 27.6 percent are fully vaccinated.
Data update
Berrien County recorded 81 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, along with 24 new presumed cases.
That’s in addition to 16 new recoveries and another COVID-19 death. That brings the county’s death toll to 231.
With deaths and recoveries, the county is at about 1,402 active COVID-19 cases. Last Tuesday the county was at about 1,181 active cases.
The county’s seven-day average for new cases a day continues to be in the mid-40s. During the spike in cases during November and December, the county was averaging more than 100 new cases a day.
COVID hospitalizations at Spectrum Health Lakeland were at 38 on Tuesday morning. Last Tuesday the hospital had 33 COVID-positive patients admitted.
BCHD and Lakeland officials will hold a COVID-19 update at 12:30 p.m. today live on the BCHD Facebook page.