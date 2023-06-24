BENTON TOWNSHIP — The 34th Annual Southwest Michigan Viticulture Field Day is just around the corner.
The greater Michigan grape growing community will get together to discuss and check out the newest tools and techniques in grape production and enjoy some great food and some even better local wine on July 26 at the Southwest Michigan Research and Extension Center in Benton Township.
Those who pre-register by July 20 will receive the discounted rate of $70 per person. Tickets cost $90 per person at the door. Doors open at 8 a.m. with events starting at 9 a.m., a news release stated.
The website michigangrapesociey.simpletix.com will have instructions on how to register and pay. A downloadable form is also available on the website if you would prefer to print and mail in registration with payment.
The program of events will include:
A guest speaker from Minnesota discussing horticulture of cold hardy grape varieties.
Autonomous technologies that grape growers can use today.
How to balance taking care of the farm and taking care of yourself.
Updates on the strategies for late season pest and disease management.
In-field methods for assessing the health of your soil.
Guests are encouraged to bring sunscreen, their best hat, their appetite and curiosity. As always, the trade show will have vendors highlighting some of the newest and best precision viticulture equipment in the area.
The day will also include a steak cookout and Michigan wine showcase.