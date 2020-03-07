GRAND RAPIDS — Michigan residents who think they may have symptoms of COVID-19 can be screened for free via a virtual video visit.
Spectrum Health announced in a news release Friday that the purpose is to prevent the spread of illness by enabling people to seek the information they need from their homes, while making it easy and convenient for them.
“We want to provide a community health service for people who may have symptoms and are concerned about the virus, while allowing them to stay at home and prevent the spread of illness,” said Darryl Elmouchi, chief medical officer for Spectrum Health System, and president, Spectrum Health Medical Group. “The first step is to call to schedule a free virtual screening visit through our Spectrum Health Now service. The virtual screening visit will let people know if they need further evaluation.”
Callers to the hotline will be scheduled for a virtual video visit and assisted with downloading the Spectrum Health Now app. During the virtual video visit, people will be asked a series of questions about their condition by a Spectrum Health provider who will advise whether they need to seek additional care.
The patient may select the caregiver of their choice if they need further evaluation. It is not necessary to be a Spectrum Health patient to use the service, according to the news release.
To be tested, people can call the Spectrum Health COVID-19 hotline at (616) 391-2380.
Those experiencing severe or life-threatening symptoms should call 911.
For more information about COVID-19, including information on symptoms and prevention, visit www.spectrumhealth.org/covid19.