From left, James Savoie, director of primary care practices; Chris Harvey, pediatrician and medical director of Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Practices; Keith Twiddy, family medicine physician; and Kendall Troyer, vice president of medical group and quality, stand in front of the site where workers broke ground on an incoming Niles medical campus.
NILES — Spectrum Health Lakeland has begun construction on a new integrated care campus in Niles.
The 22,000-square-foot facility, located at 2002 S. 11th St., will house counseling, pediatric, family medicine and walk-in-clinic services through Southwestern Medical Clinic, as well as otolaryngology services through Spectrum Health Lakeland Ear, Nose, and Throat, according to a news release.