ST. JOSEPH — Drive-thru COVID-19 testing by Spectrum Health Lakeland will no longer be available, starting today.
The specimen collection site at the Center for Outpatient Services, at 3900 Hollywood Road, will move to inside the building, the hospital system announced this week.
Going forward, patients who are in need of a COVID-19 test should obtain a doctor’s order, then call 927-5100 to schedule a specimen collection appointment at the Center, or at Lakeland Hospital Niles or Lakeland Hospital Watervliet.
No walk-in specimen collections are accepted at this time at any of the three locations.
The Walmart drive-thru testing location in Benton Township has also ceased operations, according to its website.
Drive-thru testing is still available at Rite-Aid in Bridgman and Niles, and at InterCare Community Health Network in Benton Harbor and Bangor. InterCare is also still holding drive-thru testing events around Southwest Michigan.
Those who would like to be tested by InterCare do not need to have an appointment, but are asked to call 855-869-6900 for pre-screening.
To schedule a test at a Rite-Aid location, visit www.riteaid.com.
Healthy workplaces
The BCHD released an online tool Tuesday to help employers with maintaining safe operations and keeping their employees’ health as a top priority, given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The newly launched “Back2WorkSafe” Employer and Organization Wellness Tracking Tool is an online platform that provides employers with an easy way to track of the number of employee illnesses in aggregate across multiple worksites, as well as report any COVID-19 positive cases among staff to the health department through the secure platform.
The web-based tool is secure, easy to navigate, and free for any Berrien County employer or organization to use.
Nicki Britten, health officer for the BCHD, said in a news release that the new tool will help employers make informed decisions about operations, as well as follow COVID-19 reporting requirements.
“We know employers are finding their ‘new normal’ in operating despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” she said. “The Back2WorkSafe online platform provides an easy way for employers to monitor and manage employee illness in their worksites and allows for direct reporting of the number of COVID-19-positive staff to the Berrien County Health Department without having to add another phone call to the to-do list.”
Employers who use the Back2WorkSafe platform can create a secure log-in with a personalized dashboard showing aggregate, de-identified information about employee illnesses.
The health department will get the collected information and use it to assist public health efforts for syndromic surveillance and allows for resources, testing and education to be targeted to potential COVID-19 ‘hot spots’ that could develop in any particular area.
“Collectively, we all must keep doing our part to keep virus transmission low and support a healthy, safe work environment for our whole community,” Britten said.
Employers, businesses and organizations are encouraged to create a free account at www.back2worksafe.com. For questions or for technical assistance, email healthyworksites@bchdmi.org.
COVID-19 case update
Berrien County dropped back below 100 active COVID-19 cases Tuesday with a number of recoveries being reported.
The county is now at about 92 active cases, down from 108 on Monday.
There are now 707 recovered people, 859 total cases and still 60 deaths.
Spectrum Health Lakeland was treating seven COVID-19 patients as of Tuesday morning, up one from Monday.
Van Buren County gained six new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing its total to 248 cases.
Cass County gained five, bringing its total up to 180.
No deaths were reported in either county Tuesday.