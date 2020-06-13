BENTON TOWNSHIP — Spectrum Health Lakeland is committing $50 million over the next 10 years to do more for social justice, more to prevent systemic racism and more to improve health equity.
Spectrum Health Lakeland President Loren Hamel announced the new initiative during a news conference Friday afternoon with the Berrien County Health Department (BCHD).
“Residents of color in our community have suffered more from COVID-19,” Hamel said. “They’ve had more than their share of the disease, more of their share of the complications and more of their share of the deaths. We’re committed to doing something about that because it hurts us when we see those kinds of inequities.”
About 15 percent of Berrien County’s population is black, but 33 percent of the deaths and 37 percent of the total number of cases have been black people. About 5 percent of the county’s population is hispanic or latino, but 7 percent of the total number of cases have been hispanic or latino.
Hamel said the plan created this week, during a special Spectrum Health Lakeland board meeting, includes money, resources, leadership and transparency.
The interest on the $50 million will be used to help fund health equity work.
“For example, that represents a $20 to $25 million spend over the next decade,” Hamel said. “That’s not all we’re going to do, but that much more than we’re currently doing.”
Hamel said the transparency component is good because it will allow the hospital system to show if what it is doing is working.
“And listen to others if they have ideas,” he said.
This effort will be built up over the next few weeks and months.
Hamel also announced that Dr. Lynn Todman, the director of population health for the hospital, will now become vice president of health equity to oversee this new initiative.
In addition, Spectrum Health in general is increasing its financial commitment to fighting racial inequities in health by 40 percent. Hamel said that’ll net about $100 million in spending over the next decade.
“We are just committed to doing what we can to make that go away,” Hamel said. “It breaks your heart and we want it to stop.”
The BCHD partners with Spectrum Health Lakeland on a lot of the health equity work they do already.
Nicki Britten, health officer for the BCHD, said she’s been hearing from a lot of organizations and people asking what they can do to help.
“They want to stand up to injustices and show that black lives really do matter,” she said. “What I appreciate about our local health system is that not only are you saying you believe these things, but this is exactly how we’re going to live into those values.”
Britten said she thinks this initiative will have a huge ripple effect across the region.
Case count update
Berrien County added two COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing its cumulative total to 669 cases.
In addition, the county added five recoveries, bringing the county to 572 recoveries. That’s 36 recoveries in a week, compared to 22 new cases.
The county is still at 57 deaths, four more than last Friday.
With deaths and recoveries, the county is at about 40 active COVID-19 cases. Last Friday, the county had about 58 active cases.
Spectrum Health Lakeland was treating four patients as of Friday morning. That’s two more than Thursday.
Berrien, Cass and Van Buren counties all have about 3 percent of its COVID-19 tests coming back positive.
The Van Buren Cass District Health Department released its weekly number of recovered COVID-19 patients.
There are now 103 recovered in Van Buren County, 13 more than last Friday.
Cass County now has 52 recovered, 11 more than last week.
Van Buren is still at six recorded deaths and Cass is at four.
Van Buren added five cases Friday, bringing its cumulative total to 179.
Cass County lost eight cases Friday. That usually happens when cases are reassigned to a different county. It is back to 91 cases.
With the deaths and recoveries, Van Buren now has about 70 active cases – about 15 more than last week.
Cass County now has 35 active cases, nine less than last week.