Vaccination is not only safe for pregnant women, but it protects against COVID-19 infection, Spectrum Health Lakeland’s head OB-GYN says.
Studies on the issue suggest unvaccinated, pregnant women experience worse outcomes following COVID-19 infection than vaccinated, pregnant women, said Dr. Benjamin Wood, medical director of obstetrics at Spectrum Health Lakeland and director of OB-GYN at Intercare.
“We know that there are significant risks if you catch COVID, and you aren’t vaccinated.” Wood said. “All of the risks for the vaccine are theoretical and not proven, but we have data to support the real risk of catching COVID while being pregnant. Really, all there are, are unfounded, theoretical risks for receiving the vaccine.”
A cohort study from Scotland followed 105,000 completed pregnancies during the time of COVID-19. Although the number of adverse outcomes following a COVID-19 infection during pregnancy were rare, they exclusively took place among unvaccinated women.
Of the mothers who contracted COVID-19, all of 450-plus fetal and neonatal deaths resulted when the woman was unvaccinated. Those admitted to intensive care with COVID-19 while pregnant were also overwhelmingly unvaccinated; only 2 of the 104 pregnant women admitted were vaccinated, Wood said.
The leading theory for the cause of the increased fetal deaths following COVID-19 infections is that in order to defend against the virus, the woman’s body “remodels” or changes the blood vessels within the placenta, which transmits oxygen and nutrients to the baby, he said.
“That remodeling affects the ability of the placenta to function,” Wood said.
It is not the virus itself infecting or inflaming the placenta, Wood said, rather the immune response of the mother.
“It’s more we’re seeing changes that are suspected that the placenta is trying to protect the fetus and prevent viral transmission through the placenta,” Wood said.
Nationally, the fetal death rate has increased by 61 percent since 2017.
Advising patients
In his practice, he said patients won’t raise their concerns about vaccines with him outright.
When Wood or other providers recommend the vaccine, then patients will raise their concerns, which often stem from conversations with friends or social media. Wood said he and other providers try to balance refuting misinformation, oftentimes spread online, while being sensitive to patient needs.
“We don’t want to make people feel alienated. We don’t want to make people feel forced like we’re trying to scare them into getting the vaccine,” Wood said. “We want to understand what their understanding of the vaccine is.”
Pregnant women were not allowed to participate in vaccine trials, Wood said, which led to uncertainty about its effects on mothers. Pregnant women and lactating mothers are always excluded from new medicine research, Wood said.
“Initially, yes, there wasn’t a lot known, but as time goes on, we are learning more and more, and we are not seeing risk factors for the vaccine,” Wood said.
However, registries like “v-safe,” where people can report vaccine symptoms and side effects, have large numbers of pregnant women tracking their health after receiving the vaccine. That registry has not supported the claim that the vaccine causes adverse effects during pregnancy.
Additionally, health authorities are monitoring registries like the Vaccine Safety Datalink and Vaccine Adverse Effect Reporting System.
“With that, we have seen no obvious safety concerns with respect to miscarriage, congenital anomalies, fetal growth, pre-term births, still birth or neonatal death,” Wood said. “And that’s with over 200,000 pregnant women self-reporting.”
Almost all doctors are vaccinated, Wood said.
“I believe it says something when 95 percent of our physician staff were vaccinated before it was mandated,” Wood said. “And so the concerns that people have that this could be a conspiracy, that we’re just pushing this on people, I question them as, ‘If 95 percent of us all got it ourselves, and we get our families vaccinated, we believe in what we’re preaching.’”