ST. JOSEPH — Spectrum Health Lakeland announced this week that it was affected by a recent ransomware attack on Blackbaud Inc.
Blackbaud hosts data for Spectrum Health Lakeland Foundation. On July 16, Lakeland learned of the global data security attack, which was discovered and ended in May.
The attack impacted Blackbaud clients worldwide, including thousands of nonprofits, according to a news release.
The cybercriminals removed a copy of a subset of data that included some information from Spectrum Health Lakeland Foundation. No Spectrum Health technology, computer networks or systems were impacted by the incident.
The ransomware attack didn’t involve passwords, credit cards or bank information. Financial data is not kept in the Lakeland databases hosted by Blackbaud.
Lakeland conducted its own investigation, and learned the data accessed included some protected patient health information.
The information was limited, and may have included names, addresses, dates of birth, emails, medical record numbers, history of donating to the foundation (if applicable) and other publicly available information. There were a few cases in which Social Security numbers were impacted.
Lakeland will contact patients by mail if their information was included in the incident.
To protect individuals’ data and avoid potential identity theft, Blackbaud paid the cybercriminals ransomware demand. According to Blackbaud, they were assured the data file was destroyed.
Blackbaud has been working with third-party experts to monitor the web to verify the data accessed by the cybercriminals was destroyed and has not been misused. An incident summary is posted on Blackbaud’s website.
Anyone with questions can call 888-952-9101 or email privacy@spectrumhealth.org.