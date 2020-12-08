BENTON TOWNSHIP — Spectrum Health Lakeland announced Monday that it has started providing infusion services of the monoclonal antibody, bamlanivimab, for the treatment of COVID-19 at its Center for Outpatient Services in Royalton Township.
The treatment is currently available for non-hospitalized adults and adolescents 12 years of age and older who have tested positive for COVID-19 with mild to moderate symptoms and who are at high risk for developing severe COVID-19 symptoms or needing hospitalization, according to a news release.
The drug is administered one time through a vein (intravenous or IV) for at least one hour. The outpatient center is located at 3900 Hollywood Road, St. Joseph.
“We are optimistic that our ability to treat COVID-19 patients with mild to moderate symptoms early on in their diagnosis will decrease the number of patients who develop severe COVID-19 symptoms, and in turn lower the rate of emergency department visits and hospitalizations,” said Jason Lovero, pharmacy director at Spectrum Health Lakeland, in the news release.
Bamlanivimab was recently authorized for use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Spectrum Health Lakeland receives an allotted amount of bamlanivimab each week, which is decided and distributed by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are experiencing mild to moderate symptoms should talk with their primary care provider to determine if they qualify for bamlanivimab treatment. For more information about COVID-19 at Spectrum Health Lakeland, visit spectrumhealthlakeland.org/covid19.
Weekend update
The number of new COVID-19 cases gained over the weekend in Berrien County was similar to that of last weekend.
The county gained 311 new cases over Saturday, Sunday and Monday, compared to 327 last weekend and 541 the weekend before that.
Berrien County’s seven-day average for new cases a day was 104 on Monday. It was 114 last Monday and 135 the Monday before that.
The county gained one COVID-19 death over the weekend, bringing the county’s death toll to 117.
In addition, 266 recoveries were recorded over the three-day period. This makes the county’s number of active cases about 3,913. That’s compared to 3,869 on Friday and 3,650 last Monday.
Spectrum Health Lakeland was treating 68 COVID-19 patients Monday morning. That’s steady from the 69 it was treating on Friday, and the 66 and 65 patients on Saturday and Sunday.
Van Buren County recorded five new COVID-19 deaths over Saturday, Sunday and Monday. This brings the county’s death toll to 53.
Cass County also recorded another death over the weekend, bringing the county’s death toll to 31.
Van Buren County added 145 new COVID-19 cases over the three-day period, while Cass added 95. That’s on trend with last weekend, as well. Van Buren added 157 last weekend, while Cass added 96.
School outbreaks
COVID-19 outbreaks were reported by the state Monday at both Mars Elementary School and Berrien Springs High School.
The state reported that there were two cases at each school, with both students and teachers being infected in both instances.
Outbreaks are defined as two or more COVID-19 cases who may have shared exposure on school grounds and are from different households.
No outbreaks were reported at any Van Buren or Cass county schools this week.
Long-term care facilities
Several new outbreaks at area long-term care facilities were reported Monday by the state.
The largest outbreak is at Royalton Manor in St. Joseph, which recorded 54 new resident cases, 18 new staff cases and three new resident deaths.
The outbreak at Riveridge Rehab and Health Center at Niles continues to grow, with 50 new resident cases, four new resident deaths and 23 new staff cases being reported Monday.
Pine Ridge Rehab and Nursing Center in Stevensville also is still battling an outbreak, with 11 new resident cases and nine new staff cases being reported Monday.
The Willows in St. Joseph also had 20 new resident and seven new staff cases reported.
Graceway at Countryside in South Haven had 54 new resident cases, one resident death and 21 new staff cases.
The Timbers of Cass County in Dowagiac had 16 new resident and three new staff cases, according to the report.
A few other area facilities reported new cases in residents and staff this week. View the whole report at michigan.gov/coronavirus.