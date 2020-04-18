ST. JOSPEH — Spectrum Health Lakeland performed its first transfusion of convalescent plasma Friday.
“That’s a big step,” said Dr. Loren Hamel, Spectrum Health Lakeland president, during a news conference Friday afternoon. “We hope it’s going to be a beneficial treatment, but it’s a little early to tell how beneficial.”
Convalescent plasma is plasma taken from someone who had COVID-19 and has recovered, and given to someone who is actively sick with COVID-19.
Hamel said after someone recovers from the virus, health officials wait 14 days and test the person again to see if they test negative.
“At that point we assume they have antibodies for immunity,” he said. “The transfusion is a way to hopefully boost the sick person’s immune system response, as well as blunt some of the inflammatory response that occurs.”
A Spectrum Health Lakeland spokeswoman later confirmed that Dr. Lowell Hamel, the hospital system’s chief operating officer (and Loren’s brother) had received a similar plasma donation Friday. The spokeswoman said it took place in Grand Rapids, where Lowell Hamel is now being treated for COVID-19.
Dr. Loren Hamel said at the news conference that organizing this kind of transfusion is difficult, with having to match people with the same blood types, getting them tested, and matching with a patient who needs it.
“But we’re working hard on making the process to do that efficiently,” he said. “Please stay tuned for that because it’s going to be very important for our community that has been sick with this, so they can reach out to help.”
The Berrien County Health Department reports that as of Friday afternoon, 70 people in the county have recovered from the virus. It had reported on Thursday that 71 people had recovered, but officials say that they counted someone by mistake.
Pine Ridge cluster
Hamel also reported Friday that there has been another cluster of positive cases of COVID-19 associated with a nursing home in the county.
He said a resident of Pine Ridge Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Stevensville became sick rather rapidly this week, and their COVID-19 test came back positive. Through testing that person’s caregiver, and some other people that caregiver had contact with, a few other positive cases came up.
The BCHD reported that the employees who tested positive are isolating at home and are no longer in contact with any of the residents. The residents who tested positive are being isolated in their rooms and all group activities have been canceled.
All residents and family members have been notified of the positive cases and steps are being taken to limit further spread of the virus.
The BCHD had reported Monday that a cluster of positive cases had been identified at Hallmark Living Benton Harbor.
Nicki Britten, health officer for the BCHD, said one of the really tricky things about tracing these cases and contacts is that the time from infection to symptoms could be up to two weeks.
“When we find a case, it could be a signal of interactions that person had two weeks ago,” she said. “So when you see signs like this, you might see more cases.”
Hamel and Britten said the health department and Spectrum Health Lakeland are working with adult and long-term care facilities very closely.
Another death reported
The BCHD on Friday reported an eight death from COVID-19 in Berrien County.
To date, there have been 144 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Berrien County and 166 presumed positive cases. That’s up from 133 confirmed and 162 presumed cases reported on Thursday.
In Van Buren County there are now 28 positive cases, up from 26 reported Thursday. It still has two reported deaths.
Cass County has 22 positive cases, up from 19 reported Thursday. The county still has one reported death.
The Van Buren Cass District Health Department is now reporting the number of people who have recovered. Seven have recovered in Van Buren, with one recovery in Cass.
The state and county health departments update the number of positive COVID-19 cases at about 3 p.m. each day. For state numbers, visit www. michigan.gov/coronavirus.
Local numbers and information can be found at www.bchdmi.org, and at www.vbcassdhd.org/covid-19.
Herd immunity
Britten reported at the event Friday that the county is not yet close to having herd immunity.
Herd immunity is when a large percentage of a population has become immune to an infection, whether through previous infections or vaccination, thereby providing a measure of protection for individuals who are not immune.
Britten said that if businesses start opening back up at the beginning of May, it will be very important for people to continue practicing social distancing and wearing masks when out in public.
“But one of the criteria that needs to be met, before we can reopen things, is to have a fairly stable and decreasing level of new confirmed cases and hospitalizations,” she said.
Hamel said Spectrum Health Lakeland is working on a good way to test people for COVID-19 antibodies, which will be helpful for future heard immunity.
“Our testing is limited right now to testing for the virus,” he said. “That’s very helpful to see if someone is sick right now, but if someone was sick two months ago and never got tested, that test is no longer of any value.”
Spectrum Health Lakeland has bought the equipment to test for antibodies, but it’s new, so the accuracy of those tests is still being worked out, according to Hamel.
“It’s easy to tell you if you have antibodies for coronavirus in your blood, but is it the right coronavirus?” he said. “We don’t want to say you’re immune and you might not be.”
And even having the antibodies might not make you immune.
Hamel said there have been cases both ways reported – some people recovering and becoming immune, and some people recovering and getting it again.
“We’re looking at as many tests as possible and making sure we can support our community with testing for antibodies,” he said. “It’s still a few weeks away, and I think going back to work will be dependent being able to test safely for that herd immunity.”