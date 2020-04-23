ST. JOSEPH — Spectrum Health Lakeland announced Wednesday that it will resume select surgeries, procedures, clinic appointments, outpatient therapies and radiology studies that were previously deferred in anticipation of a COVID-19 patient surge.
The decision comes as a result of predictive models which show social distancing efforts have helped flatten the curve across the state, including Southwest Michigan, according to a news release.
“A month ago, we didn’t fully understand COVID-19 and the impact it would have on our nation,” said Loren Hamel, president of Spectrum Health Lakeland, in the release. “Now, we know what we’re dealing with and how COVID-19 affects our patients and team members. As a result, we have taken a number of steps to limit the spread of the virus and are fully prepared to keep our community safe as we work to adjust to this new normal.”
Lakeland physicians will review all surgeries, radiology exams, and in-person clinic visits and contact patients directly if they determine their appointment or procedure is appropriate to be rescheduled in the near future.
Lakeland is taking extra precautions to ensure all facilities are prepared to safely care for patients with non-COVID-19 needs including visitor restrictions, enhanced disinfection and hand washing practices, screening of everyone who enters the facilities for symptoms, and enhanced masking guidelines for both patients and team members.
A designated COVID-19 unit has also been established at Lakeland Medical Center with enhanced isolation protocols in place to limit potential exposure to other areas of the facility.
All Spectrum Health Lakeland walk-in clinics and emergency departments remain open to provide care for time-sensitive needs. Providers at Lakeland Medical Practices are also available to care for patients in-person or through virtual visits.
Patients experiencing chest pains, stroke symptoms, or other medical emergencies should not hesitate to call 9-1-1 or visit the closest emergency room.
Another death reported in Berrien County
The Berrien County Health Department (BCHD) reported an 11th death from COVID-19 in Berrien County on Wednesday.
In addition, the BCHD reported that the county now has 177 confirmed positive cases of the virus, up from 170 reported Tuesday.
Out of the 177 cases, 110 of those people have recovered.
There are 171 presumed positive cases, the same number reported Tuesday.
Cass County gained just one case over Tuesday, now up to 23 confirmed positive cases. The county has one death and one recovered.
In Van Buren County, the number of positive cases was at 36 Wednesday, up two cases from Tuesday. The county has two deaths and seven recovered.
The state and county health departments update the number of positive COVID-19 cases at about 3 p.m. each day. For state numbers, visit www.michigan.gov/coronavirus.
Local numbers and information can be found at www.bchdmi.org, and at www.vbcassdhd.org/covid-19.