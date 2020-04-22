ST. JOSEPH — Spectrum Health Lakeland now has a system in place for recovered COVID-19 patients to donate plasma to those still suffering from the virus.
“Locally we have a great need for donors. Each one could potentially save two to six lives if we have successful matching,” said Mark Harrison, infectious disease specialist for Spectrum Health Lakeland, in a news release Tuesday.
Spectrum Health Lakeland performed its first transfusion of convalescent plasma last Friday. The transfusion of plasma from someone who has recovered from the virus to someone still fighting the virus is used when a new disease spreads rapidly and no other treatments or vaccines are available.
The hospital system is teaming up with Versiti Blood Centers to aid in the collection of the plasma.
To be considered as donors, patients who have had test-confirmed COVID-19 must be symptom-free for at least 14-days. They can then be scheduled for a second nasal swab test to verify that they are free of the COVID-19 virus. If patients have been symptom-free for greater than 27 days, no nasal swab is needed.
Patients who are interested in donating plasma, and had a positive COVID-19 test from Spectrum Health Lakeland, do not need to take any action. They will be contacted by the health system to discuss potential eligibility.
Interested patients who had a positive COVID-19 test from a health system other than Spectrum Health Lakeland should call 983-8261 or email Kelly Slavens at kslavens@lakeland health.org.
Patients who have not had a formal COVID-19 positive test are not eligible to donate plasma at this time, but researchers are working to potentially achieve this.
Convalescent plasma therapy is still being studied, but it rarely has side effects, is easy to administer and is affordable, according to Spectrum Health officials.
Spectrum Health is part of the National Convalescent Plasma Project for COVID-19 patients, which includes physician-scientists, universities and hospitals throughout the nation studying the use of convalescent plasma therapy on COVID-19 patients.
For more information on donating convalescent plasma, call 983-8261.