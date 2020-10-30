BENTON TOWNSHIP — Spectrum Health Lakeland officials have grown more wary this week about the hospital’s capacity to take care of COVID-19 patients.

“We hope the trends of the last three or four weeks do not continue for the next three or four weeks. If those trends continue, it will produce some capacity constraints in the health system,” Dr. Loren Hamel, president of Spectrum Health Lakeland, said during a news conference Thursday morning.

He said when the pandemic started, the hospital stopped all elective procedures to focus on taking care of COVID patients.

“At this point, of course, we have a lot of sick people that need care that aren’t COVID. So we have a significant concern of running out of beds over the next several weeks,” Hamel said.

The hospital’s peak number of COVID patients back in April and May stayed in the 20s, but this week the hospital saw more than 30 COVID-19 positive patients admitted.

There were 27 in the hospital Thursday morning. That’s compared to 21 last Thursday and 16 the Thursday before that.

“Our ICU is getting significantly more full too,” Hamel said. “We’ve had up to six or seven patients in there.”

The president of Spectrum Health West Michigan, Darryl Elmouchi, sent a message to Spectrum staff Tuesday warning that he’s “afraid we’re standing at the base of a mountain,” and that “this is serious.”

Spectrum Health has started to limit its number of visitors to its facilities again.

Hamel said Lakeland’s visitor restrictions are still in place and may need to be increased if the high volume of COVID-19 patients continues.

Hamel said the only good news is that COVID-19 deaths do seem to be declining because of advances in treatment, but that won’t be the case if the hospital is over capacity.

The state health department issued an order Thursday limiting indoor gatherings at homes to 10 people and non-residential indoor gatherings “without fixed seating” to 50 people or 20 people per 1,000 square feet.

Nicki Britten, health officer for the Berrien County Health Department, said Thursday that the average number of new COVID-19 cases a day in Berrien County has more than tripled just this month.

She said at the beginning of October the county was seeing about 12 new cases a day, and now it’s seeing about 40.

Berrien County recorded 46 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday and four new presumed cases. The county added 30 new recoveries and no new deaths Thursday, as well.

With deaths and recoveries, the county is at about 383 active cases. That’s up from 367 on Wednesday and 274 last Thursday.

The Berrien County’s percent positivity is still rising as well, coming in at 7.8 percent early this week. Van Buren and Cass county both have percent positivity rates above 8 percent.

Britten said long-term and congregant care facilities are in a much better position now than they were at the beginning of the pandemic now that they have more PPE, though some facilities are still seeing some cases of COVID-19.

Britten remains optimistic about schools staying open for in-person learning, saying that so far they do not seem to be a driver of virus transmission.

“The schools are taking the precautions very seriously,” she said. “They’re wearing masks, practicing really good hand hygiene, minimizing the amount of contact between people and excluding people when they’re sick.”

Britten said she would use this as encouragement for the rest of the community.

“In this setting that has felt like it would be very vulnerable, they have shown us that diligence to all of those safety measures has really slowed, and curtailed, spread and made it possible for an activity that we value so much to continue,” Britten said.