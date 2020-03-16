ST. JOSEPH — Spectrum Health Lakeland is gearing up to fight COVID-19, in part by setting up a drive-up collection center on Hollywood Road in St. Joseph, hospital officials announced during a news conference Monday.
The site, at the Center for Outpatient Services, 3900 Hollywood Road, was expected to be operational Monday night, said Dr. Loren Hamel, chief strategy officer of Spectrum Health System and president of Spectrum Health Lakeland. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and will change as needed.
There were no confirmed COVID-19 cases in Berrien County as of Monday morning, but Hamel said they know it is coming.
"I believe that if together, we take this seriously, we as a community can help limit the spread in Berrien County," he said. "... Anything we can do to limit transmission is going to keep us all safer."
People need to call their doctor before going to the site to have a specimen taken. Because testing supplies are limited, he said only people with a doctor's order will be able to be tested.
He said testing has been a problem throughout the country because until recently, testing was under the control of the federal government, with the criteria to get the tests extremely strict.
"The system is overloaded," he said. "It may take several days to get those tests back and that, of course, puts folks at more risk, not knowing if they're contagious to their loved ones. That will continue for a few more days."
By the middle of next week, he said Spectrum Health Lakeland should be able to do its own testing. But getting the necessary supplies may be a problem. He said that when they order supplies, they sometimes are diverted.
"They don't arrive because we (nation) are at a situation of rationing," he said. "We're concerned, as all are concerned, that the reagents (chemicals) will be insufficient to go around the country."
Another measure the health system has taken to slow down transmission of the virus and to align with an executive order from Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is to limit visitors to hospitals, outpatient locations and long-term care facilities.
"We're screening 100 percent of visitors for risk factors when they arrive at our door," he said. "And as of (Monday), we're screening all of our employees as well."
Hamel said that anyone who is sick should call the doctor's office, first, because as much care as possible is being given remotely.
"Anytime you keep sick people at home, it is safer for everybody else," he said.
He said the Spectrum Health System is the first in state and probably country to use chat box, natural language processing and artificial intelligence to provide free screening for anybody who is concerned about COVID-19.
"We are sharing that across the state of Michigan as well," he said.
He said the chat box is referring appropriate people to Spectrum Health's free virtual screening, where thousands of people have been screened.
In addition, he said many elective surgeries are being canceled.
More information and the virtual chat screening can be found at www.spectrumhealth.org/covid19.
"We implore you to take this seriously, not only for yourselves, but your family members, your loved ones, your roommates, your friends and your neighbors," he said.
People have been comparing COVID-19 to influenza, but he said that's not accurate because COVID-19 has no vaccine, no treatment, appears to be more readily transmitted between people and kills people much more slowly, meaning they spend long periods of time in intensive care units on ventilators.
In addition, the flu has a death rate of 0.1 percent or lower, while COVID-19's death rate may be as high as 4 percent.
"If that number is accurate, we will run out of hospital beds, we will run out of ICU beds and we will run out of ventilators and a lot of critical supplies," he said.
Hamel said there are several steps people can take to reduce the spread, including knowing the symptoms.
"There are lots of colds and flu around. Not everything is COVID-19," he said. "COVID-19 tends to produce a gradual onset of fever and cough. That cough may be dry or productive. It is often associated with shortness of breath and fatigue.
What is it not associated with are runny nose, sore throat, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea, he said.
People should:
- Stay home if you're sick.
- Call before you go to the doctor's office if you are sick. A lot of things can be taken care of at home and remotely.
- Wash hands frequently.
- Don't touch your face.
- Remind others not to touch their faces.
- Clean and sanitize any surface that is touched frequently.
- Sick people should use separate bedroom and bathroom than other family members if possible.
- Avoid crowds.