Josephine Smith, of Benton Harbor, stops to admire flowers along the Hanes Family Wildflower Trail, located behind the St. Joseph-Lincoln Senior Center on Monday. A ribbon cutting is scheduled for Sept. 8 to celebrate the new trail.
Josephine Smith, of Benton Harbor, stops to admire flowers along the Hanes Family Wildflower Trail, located behind the St. Joseph-Lincoln Senior Center on Monday. A ribbon cutting is scheduled for Sept. 8 to celebrate the new trail.
Photos by Don Campbell / HP staff
The public can enjoy a leisurely walk along the new Hanes Family Wildflower Trail, behind the St. Joseph-Lincoln Senior Center.
Don Campbell / HP staff
The public can enjoy a leisurely walk along the Hanes Family Wildflower Trail, behind the St. Joseph-Lincoln Senior Center.
ST. JOSEPH TOWNSHIP — Outdoor activities at the St. Joseph-Lincoln Senior Service Center keep growing.
A ribbon cutting for the new Hanes Family Wild Flower Trail will be at 10 a.m. Sept. 8 at the center, located at 3271 Lincoln Ave., St. Joseph Township. Anyone interested in attending is asked to RSVP by Friday by emailing director@sjlsc.org or calling 429-7768.