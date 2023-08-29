ST. JOSEPH TOWNSHIP — Outdoor activities at the St. Joseph-Lincoln Senior Service Center keep growing.

A ribbon cutting for the new Hanes Family Wild Flower Trail will be at 10 a.m. Sept. 8 at the center, located at 3271 Lincoln Ave., St. Joseph Township. Anyone interested in attending is asked to RSVP by Friday by emailing director@sjlsc.org or calling 429-7768.

230829-HP-hanes-wildflower-trail3-photo.jpg

The completed Hanes Family Wildflower Trail, located behind the St. Joseph-Lincoln Senior Center, features a one-third mile wood chip-covered walking trail.

