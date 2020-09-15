ST. JOSEPH — It’s been one week since students returned to classrooms and St. Joseph schools has been cautiously making its way back.
At Monday night’s board meeting, Superintendent Thomas Bruce gave trustees an update on how the five schools are transitioning into the fall semester during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We had 25 percent of the students onsite in each of the four days last week. It’s been very, very good for us to run through our processes and procedures with students,” Bruce said. “I attended all the schools and car lines and most classrooms. This week, we’ll start with half of our students to come for half of the day. But we’re not doing lunch yet until Wednesday.”
Bruce said there have been a few teachers who are getting worried about what next week will look like. However, he said the plan will continue to change and the staff will adapt when necessary.
“The biggest piece was looking after our staff and making sure they are safe as well,” Bruce told trustees. “I think their main concern has been, ‘How big will the classes get?’ ... Class sizes are normally around 20 kids. A few are larger at the high school.”
Bruce discussed this with the teachers union Monday and how the district intends to keep their numbers at a “manageable level.”
He said teachers understand learning and how education has a social element to it.
Virtual school
St. Joseph schools had some problems with its virtual classes last week. However, Bruce told trustees the majority of virtual classes are getting slammed across the country.
The district partnered with Edmentum’s EdOptions Academy for its at-home learning experience. Edmentum, which has provided online learning to students since 1997, has worked with more than 700 schools and districts to support over 85,000 students.
Bruce said he and other staff spoke with the vice president of Edmentum on resolving some of the problems.
“They’ve had so many students come into their system that it was inundated. It was sluggish so they worked to clean things up with their vendor,” Bruce said.
Edmentum has since changed vendors, and Bruce said he expects everything to be resolved soon.
“For us and our families, they are used to a solid product and having the best education around. I feel like we have the right product, it’s just a matter of following through,” Bruce said. “Our families will not be behind. I think it will be fine in the end. But there is a required phase-in because there are such huge changes.”
Board President Barry Conybeare said he hasn’t heard any negative feedback to the phased-in approach for the first week, but asked that parents be patient.
“The students who were at school in person were there for half a day and the virtual students weren’t there at all,” Conybeare said. “But there wasn’t much teaching going on as everyone is getting settled in, so no one is behind.”
Masking up
Bruce also addressed how the district is enforcing the use of masks, which are required by the state to be worn in school.
He said superintendents throughout the county have received doctor’s notes stating “it would be nice” if certain students could attend school without a mask.
However, Bruce said students are required to wear masks, and that the district does provide a virtual option.
“We’ve been really, really good at making accommodations for families,” Bruce said. “If someone brings us a letter, we’re going to look at accommodations. But at the same time, this is about keeping as many students face-to-face as possible.”