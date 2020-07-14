ST. JOSEPH — St. Joseph Township police officers will see a one-time boost on their next paycheck.
The township board on Monday approved a hazard payment of $1,000 for each police officer, at a total cost of $12,000.
The request came from Police Chief Randy Leng, who said the officers are risking their health and well-being responding to calls during the COVID-19 pandemic. Police have to go into areas where people are un-masked and their health status is unknown.
Trustee Melissa Hahn agreed, saying, “You guys risk your lives every day, in so many ways.”
The township has applied for a grant from the Michigan Department of Treasury’s First Responder Hazard Pay Premiums Program to recover the cost, but trustees agreed that the bonus will be paid regardless of grant approval.
The township also is applying for a grant from the state’s Public Safety and Public Health Payroll Reimbursement Program, which reimburses police and fire department wages for April and May. The township submitted about $210,500 for reimbursement.
The reimbursement programs are available through the state under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
In another police matter, Leng talked with trustees during their noon workshop meeting on Monday about the idea of having a police social worker on staff, but he suggested the board hold off on adding one at this time.
Police Social Workers (PSWs) are being talked about across the nation due to recent circumstances and talks about defunding police departments and having social workers and community groups handle most police calls.
Leng said the St. Joseph Township Police Department and other local police agencies have protocols in place for handling situations that require the use of a social worker.
He said officers respond to calls, assess the needs and make appropriate calls to the Department of Health and Human Services, the Berrien County Victims Services Unit and Children’s Protective Services.
He said if someone is taken to the hospital with mental health problems, Spectrum Health, including Lakeland Medical Center in St. Joseph, has social workers on staff to help with the needs of those people. He said the department also forwards reports dealing with mental health to Riverwood. But due to privacy laws, police do not end up knowing the outcome.
Trustee Ed Meny said he is meeting with Riverwood officials next week and will bring that up with them to see how communication might improve between mental health professionals and police without violating privacy laws.
Meanwhile, Leng said, “In St. Joseph Township, we do not have the call volume of these types of cases to justify an on-staff social worker.”
Although grants may be available for those positions, money might be better spent on other things, he said.
Trustee Hahn suggested St. Joseph Township look into applying jointly with surrounding municipalities for a social worker position that could be shared among police departments.
“Right now we have something that works. But there will be changes down the road and I’d like to be on top of it rather than reacting,” she said.
Leng said St. Petersburg, Fla., will begin Oct. 1 sending non-certified, unarmed people into non-violent police calls.
“I’ve been to many ‘non-violent’ calls that are violent,” he said. He said he would like to wait and see what unfolds in Florida and other areas across the country before recommending the addition of a PSW.
He said that as state-mandated requirements are handed down to police departments, “We are way ahead of the curve, and 75 percent of what will be required, we already do.”