ST. JOSEPH — St. Joseph Township voters will be asked in Tuesday’s election to approve a public safety millage to allow for continued operation of the township’s police and fire departments.
Police, fire and ambulance services for the township are funded through a public safety millage that, due to a Headlee rollback, has been reduced from its original 2001 levy of 4.5 mills to 4.3870 mills. That millage, which has been in place for 20 years, has been renewed by voters every five years. It is due to expire Dec. 31.
The township maintains its own police department and two on-call fire departments, and contracts with Medic 1 for ambulance service.
Besides renewal of the current millage, the township is seeking to add a new millage of 1.613, for a total of 6 mills. It is the first time in 20 years the township is seeking to increase the public safety millage. Costs have increased and the current millage collection does not cover annual expenses, township officials said.
This year, for example, revenue from the millage, the only source of funding for public safety, is projected at $1.94 million, while expenditures are projected at $2.24 million. The difference will be taken from the fund balance of $998,796, reducing it to $705,935.
The millage request on Tuesday’s ballot is for five years. If approved, it will begin on 2021 winter property tax bills and will generate about $2.6 million in one year. The requested increase of 1.613 mills will cost property owners $1.613 per $1,000 of taxable value. So, a homeowner with a taxable value of $100,000 ($200,000 approximate actual value) would see an annual increase of $161.30.
“The police department has been in operation for 47 years, and has always had support from the community, as evidenced by the previous passing of a public safety millage,” said Police Chief Randy Leng.
Township officials said inflation and cost of living increases have caused operation costs for St. Joseph Township’s Public Safety to increase annually by an average of 3 percent over the last 11 years. The millage is the only source of funding for public safety in the township. A separate .3 millage is designated for purchasing fire trucks.
Township Manager Denise Cook said an explanation of the millage request on Tuesday’s ballot was included in the latest newsletter to residents, and is posted on the township’s website and Facebook page.
In it, officials say it is important for police and fire personnel to be trained and equipped to bring the highest level of safety to township residents. Over the last 19 years, the police and fire departments have implemented new training and technology with numerous items including in-car video cameras, Tasers, mobile finger print identification, in-car computers, JAWS of life, air packs, thermal imagers and decontamination equipment.
Further, the notice states, St. Joseph Township’s 2018 crime clearance rate (number of crimes solved) over the last 10 years is just over 62 percent, well above the Michigan average of 37.3 percent and the U.S. average of 31.6 percent. The township’s violent crime rate from 2013 through 2017 declined by an average of 21 percent per year, officials said.
According to township officials, the fire department has a fire insurance rating of “excellent,” and the better the rating, the lower insurance premiums are for homeowners.
“It is critical that we provide our firefighters with the equipment and training needed to maintain this outstanding ISO rating,” officials said.