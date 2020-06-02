ST. JOSEPH — St. Joseph Township residents will see an increase in their water bills following approval of a rate increase Monday by the St. Joseph Township Board.
Users will see a 6.9 percent increase, from $2.14 to $2.30 per unit used, plus a surcharge of $1.11 per unit, up from $1.03 per unit. The 50 percent surcharge stays with the township to support its water fund for any needed repairs or projects within the township. The ready-to-serve rate will go from $18.65 to $19.72 per customer per quarter. Consumers are billed quarterly and will see the increase starting with the Aug. 1 billing cycle.
Township Manager Denise Cook said the average customer will see about a $6 to $7 increase on their quarterly bill.
The township is part of a water authority that serves the city of St. Joseph, along with Lincoln, St. Joseph and Royalton Townships. The annual rate increase is part of a 15-year process that started in 2015 to raise money to fund repairs and projects throughout the aging water system. A rate study is conducted every year to assess whether the 3.5 percent per year increase implemented in 2015 remains adequate.
This year, it was determined that it is not, and that a 6.9 percent increase is needed.
Officials have said repairs are needed at the water plant and the water treatment plant, as well as to the distribution system.
The township is part of the Southwest Michigan Regional Sanitary Sewer & Water Authority, which also includes the city of St. Joseph, Royalton Township and Lincoln Township.
The St. Joseph City Commission approved a water rate increase for city customers earlier this year.
In another matter Monday evening, Brian Wisneski from the firm Hungerford Nichols presented the annual audit and said the township is in strong financial shape.
General fund revenues for the year ending Dec. 31, 2019, were $1,593,688 and expenditures were $1,386,421, adding more than $200,000 to the general fund balance. Wisneski said the township’s general fund has $2,388,666 in cash reserves, representing about 20 months worth of expenditures.
Cook said the township has historically budgeted conservatively.
“This is why we do that. We know hard times are going to come,” she said.
Township Supervisor Roger Seely credited Cook, Police Chief Randy Leng and other department heads for being fiscally responsible.