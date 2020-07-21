SOUTH HAVEN — Gail Patterson-Gladney does not let age define her.
A month ago, the 71-year-old South Haven resident joined approximately 800-1,000 people in a 2-mile-long Black Lives Matter march through the city’s streets.
“A lot of Black leaders have come down through the years in American history. The election of the first African-American president (Barack Obama) didn’t stop systemic racism either,” she said. “The mindset of America has to be changed.”
Over the years Patterson-Gladney has made it her mission to improve the quality of life for the Black community in South Haven.
Two years ago South Haven area voters elected her to the Van Buren County Board of Commissioners, in District 1. Prior to that, she spent eight years on the South Haven City Council. She was the first Black woman to serve on either board.
Ironically, it was not her initial intention to become a public official or a community leader.
“No one in our family had run for public office,” she said, discussing her parents, the late Benjamin Franklin and Clara Lucille Brown. Although Patterson-Gladney and her seven brothers and sisters all obtained college degrees, seeking political office in Van Buren County didn’t seem high on their list of priorities.
“Our parents taught us there were two worlds we lived in,” Patterson-Gladney said shortly after taking office as a county commissioner. “They acknowledged we were African Americans, but they also said we could do anything we set our minds to do.”
So she did just that.
After graduating in 1967 from South Haven High School, she went on to the University of Michigan and obtained a bachelor of science degree in social work.
After returning to South Haven in the early 1990s, she was hired as children’s librarian at South Haven Memorial Library, a job she still holds to this day.
But even while staying busy raising her son and working at the library, bettering her neighborhood was always on Patterson-Gladney’s mind.
Known several decades ago by the derogatory name “The Zone,” the neighborhood is home to a majority of the city’s Black residents and churches.
Elkenburg Park, which is close by Patterson-Gladney’s home, was avoided by most white residents and earned the reputation for being a hangout for illegal drug users and pushers and a place where fights occurred. At that time, the park had few if any trees, a couple of basketball courts, a few pieces of playground equipment, no landscaping, and very few picnic tables. Its restroom facilities were often in disrepair due to reoccurring vandalism.
By the 1990s, neighborhood residents around the park were fed up and wanted city officials to make improvements at the park and reduce illegal drug activity and other crimes.
The fights and crime were effectively reduced by stepped-up police efforts. However, the park was in bad shape, so much so that a decade ago, Patterson-Gladney and other neighborhood leaders began pressuring city officials to do something to make the park more attractive and desirable for local residents and youth.
“I said, ‘It’s the same as when I left for college in 1967,’” Patterson-Gladney recalled telling city staff. “They kept saying ‘we don’t have the money.’”
Yet she wouldn’t give up.
“I was told if someone from Ward 1 (which includes the Elkenburg Park area) were to run for city council, we might have some clout,” Patterson-Gladney said.
So she ran in 2010 and won.
Once on the council, and with the prompting of city leaders, Patterson-Gladney and other community leaders from the Elkenburg Park area formed a group called the Elkenburg Park Improvement Committee, which was a liaison to the city’s parks commission.
The committee and parks commission members laid out an improvement plan for the park and obtained a state grant to help make those improvements a reality.
New basketball courts were poured. Bleachers installed. New landscaping was planted, along with trees to provide shade for picnickers. In addition restrooms were renovated and new picnic tables purchased. The South Haven Garden Club planted flowers and the community worked together to put together a large playground set.
Once a park that was ignored by most people, Elkenburg Park is now a gathering place for summertime events that attracts diverse crowds.
Buoyed by the success of the Elkenburg Park improvements, Patterson-Gladney and other neighborhood residents next formed the Ward 1 Community Action Committee to seek more advancements.
First led by Rev. Aaron Cobbs, a local pastor and business owner, the group started a scholarship program for Ward 1 graduating seniors. They then started a summer internship program for high school students, began hosting annual leadership conferences, and summer potluck picnics for city residents.
“People had a vision for a better community,” said Gladney, who now serves as president of the Action Committee.
But perhaps the committee’s great success is its ability now to attract other residents from Ward 1, who are providing their ideas for improving the area, which pleases Patterson-Gladney.
“You can never be a leader if you don’t work with the community,” she said. “If you work as a group it can have a positive effect on society.”
Patterson-Gladney said she has no thoughts of slowing down. As a county commissioner she hopes county officials will ensure equality for people of color.
“I’m hoping we can look at all departments and make sure there’s equity and fairness for everyone,” she said.
Patterson-Gladney ultimately hopes younger generations of people of color won’t have to deal with the racism she and other members of her family have dealt with over the years.
“When I was in high school you could never get a job downtown (South Haven),” she said. “We’d have to stay with relatives in Illinois and work there for the summer.”
Things weren’t much better for younger family members in later years.
“My niece did have a job downtown,” Patterson-Gladney recalled. “The owner’s son would say racist things to her. She talked to his dad, her boss about it, and he fired her.”
But, Patterson-Gladney remains optimistic that the Black Lives Matter movement will propel long-needed equality for Black residents.
“I’m hoping that young people can put that energy to action for positive change,” she said. “Younger people have great ideas and vision. That’s what gives me hope.”