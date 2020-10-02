Michigan has added another COVID-19 death to Berrien County’s total Thursday after a review of death certificates.
The state does this periodically to reflect how many people have had COVID-19 as a contributing factor to their death. This brings Berrien County’s death toll to 74, according to the state.
Berrien County’s COVID-19 data dashboard still reflects 71 deaths in the county.
In addition Thursday, Berrien County recorded no new COVID-19 cases and five new recoveries, according to the dashboard.
With deaths and recoveries, the county is at about 79 active COVID-19 cases. That’s down from 85 on Wednesday and 98 last Thursday.
Spectrum Health Lakeland was treating 13 COVID-19 patients Thursday morning. That’s down from 14 on Wednesday and up from five last Thursday.
Van Buren County added four new COVID-19 cases Thursday, while Cass County added one.
The Van Buren Cass District Health Department will release an updated tally of recovered individuals today at https://vbcassdhd.org/covid-19.