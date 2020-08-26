Feeding hungry schoolchildren who qualify for free or reduced lunches will become harder after Aug. 31 if the U.S. Department of Agriculture doesn’t extend all of the waivers to school districts, state officials warned during a virtual news conference Tuesday morning.
State Superintendent Michael Rice said that only some of the waivers available during the spring and summer were extended into the 2020-21 school year, such as schools being allowed to pass out meals to parents so their children can eat them at home. Without that waiver, children usually have to eat the meals on-site for the school district to be reimbursed by the USDA.
But Rice said that picking up meals will become harder, especially for parents with children at different schools. Currently, many school districts have a central location where parents can pick up the meals. Rice said that waiver has not been extended.
“When these waivers expire, parents will be required to go to each child’s school to get that child’s meals,” he said.
The waiver allowing schools to pass out multiple meals at a time was only partially extended.
Rice said that after Aug. 31, school districts will be reimbursed for meals only for the number of days that instruction takes place. Over the spring and summer, school districts were reimbursed for feeding the children seven days a week.
Rice said that not extending all of the waivers is going to harm families that are already struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“To limit the necessary feeding of children at any time is reprehensible,” he said. “In a pandemic, it is an outrage.”
U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow said making sure children are fed is very important because the pandemic is not done.
She said that Congress passed the Families First Coronavirus Response Act in March to give the USDA the flexibility to provide waivers to school districts so that children would get the food they need even if the schools are closed.
Another waiver that Stabenow said was not extended is one allowing community partners like the YMCA or Boys & Girls Club to be reimbursed for meals given to schoolchildren in child care if their school is on a rotational schedule.
“It makes no sense,” she said during the news conference.
And it will disproportionately affect poor children and Black children, said Superintendent Marcus Davenport of Beecher Community Schools, who was also part of the news event.
He said that nearly 90 percent of his district’s students qualify for free or reduced lunches and that more than 90 percent of them are African American. He said many of his students rely on the food service program to receive nutritious meals.
Many families are choosing to have their children learn virtually at home as they strive to slow the spread of COVID-19. But Davenport said some of the students will have to go to the schools to get meals if all of the waivers aren’t extended, placing them at a preventable risk.
“Nutrition is key to student success,” he said. “It is extremely difficult for a hungry student to focus and learn.”
When contacted by phone after the news conference, several local superintendents said they will continue to make sure that their students are fed even if more rules are put in place.
St. Joseph Public Schools Superintendent Tom Bruce said no one knows what is going to happen once school starts next week. Some school districts across the country have had to shut down after being open only a few days due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.
“My point with our (elected representatives) has been, ‘Leave it alone. Give us flexibility. And tighten things up next year,’” he said. “We all understand that we have to be accountable ... but we have to get off the ground this fall. ... We need flexibility to make things work.”
And he said that the plans need to make sense. He said that if parents are required to pick up meals at multiple schools, that means they have more exposure to the virus that everyone is trying to avoid.
Superintendent Andrae Townsel of Benton Harbor Area Schools said that his district has served more than 200,000 meals since the pandemic started. He said food is vital to the students, and his district will overcome all obstacles to make sure they are fed.
Coloma Community Schools Superintendent Dave Ehlers said 650 of the district’s 1,000 students have consistently taken part in the food program since the pandemic started. Ehlers said he knows that schools will probably fluctuate between in-person and remote learning during the school year due to the pandemic, and he wants as much flexibility as possible.