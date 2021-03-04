BENTON TOWNSHIP — The Berrien County Health Department (BCHD) is now preparing to vaccinate those over 50 years old with health risks against COVID-19, starting next week.
The state of Michigan on Wednesday announced expanded vaccine eligibility to that group starting March 8. Caregivers of children with disabilities are also included.
The state also announced that people over the age of 50, regardless of health condition, will be eligible to begin receiving the vaccine starting March 22.
“We are still working out some of the finer details, but we will move forward with the newly eligible groups,” Gillian Conrad, spokesperson for the BCHD, said Wednesday afternoon.
She said the department does not have a sign-up form available yet for the new groups, but expects to release more details this week.
“We are encouraging people to stay patient and look for further announcements on how they’ll secure an appointment,” Conrad said.
She also noted there are several other area providers offering vaccinations in Southwest Michigan, like Spectrum Health Lakeland, Meijer in Benton Township, and various area Rite Aids, along with other locations.
Lakeland patients can sign up via MyChart. Meijer is scheduling appointments by having people call 934-6710, texting “COVID” to 75049, or by visiting https://clinic.meijer.com. Rite Aid is scheduling appointments online through http://ritea.id/michigan.
BCHD officials say they are very optimistic about getting more allocations of vaccine in the coming weeks.
Nicki Britten, health officer for the BCHD, told the county’s board of health Wednesday morning that with the expected increases in the next few weeks, the health department is planning much larger clinics.
She said the county still has just under 10,000 people on its vaccine waitlist for those 65 years and older, but that it could be less than that due to some of those people already getting a vaccine from a different provider.
Over half of the county’s 65-plus population has received at least their first dose of vaccine.
Conrad said the BCHD will carve out time slots during upcoming clinics for those 65 and over so they can still be vaccinated alongside those 50-64.
“We know there are still people over 65 that have not yet been able to receive a vaccine, but do not worry, we will continue to provide vaccine for those older adults,” she said.
According to state figures, there are about 32,000 people age 50-64 in Berrien County. So far, about 11 percent of those people have received at least the first dose of vaccine.
“With the very good progress we’ve made through those over 65, we are hopeful we will be able to make great strides into these newly eligible populations as vaccine supply allows,” Conrad said.
As of Tuesday, Berrien County vaccine providers had given 39,717 doses of vaccine, with 14,689 of those being second doses. That equates to about 20 percent that have received at least their first dose, and 11 percent who are fully vaccinated.
Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Dr. Rick Johansen, the county’s medical director, told the board of health Wednesday morning that there are many benefits to the recently approved Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
Among the benefits are that it only requires one dose, it can be kept in a regular refrigerator, and the side effect profile is much less than the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines.
Johansen said the vaccine offers quicker protection, and is at least 86 percent effective at preventing serious illness and death from COVID-19.
“It’s a really good vaccine. It’s not second rate,” he stressed.
He said the county is expected to start getting doses of the new vaccine this week.
Conrad added Wednesday afternoon that the health department is continuing conversations with Berrien County’s other providers to create a distribution plan for that vaccine.
Data update
Britten said Wednesday morning that the county’s COVID-19 data continues to be promising, but people must still be cautious because of the much more transmissible variants.
Berrien County recorded 30 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, along with 20 new recoveries. No new deaths were recorded.
This puts the county’s number of active cases at about 590. That’s down from 681 last Wednesday.
COVID-19 hospitalizations at Spectrum Health Lakeland stayed at 12 on Wednesday. Last Wednesday the hospital reported 10 COVID patients admitted.