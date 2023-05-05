LANSING — State Rep. Pauline Wendzel passed legislation appropriating a $900,000 grant from the Natural Resources Trust Fund to create a new state game area on the banks of the Paw Paw River in Van Buren County, a news release stated Thursday.
About 350 pristine acres in Waverly Township will become a new state game area. The land is primarily forested wetland and provides a habitat for deer, small game and waterfowl. It has about 1.2 miles of frontage along the Paw Paw River, a fishery for smallmouth bass, walleye, northern pike and seasonal runs of salmon and steelhead, a news release stated.
The investment was one of the many projects recommended by the Natural Resources Trust Fund Board in December. The trust is funded by money acquired by the development of minerals on state land, not tax dollars, and is designated on an annual basis in partnership with local governments.
“Our community boasts a unique mix of breathtaking sunsets, a rich agricultural heritage, and an abundance of inland lakes and numerous recreational activities,” Wendzel said in a prepared release. “I’m incredibly excited this grant will add a new state game area where Southwest Michigan residents can enjoy our state’s beautiful and bountiful natural resources.”
The legislation now advances to the state Senate.