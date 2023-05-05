Wall Street’s most influential stock is helping to pull the market higher after Apple reported better profit than expected, while beaten-down banks also leap to cut into their sharp losses from a brutal week. The S&P 500 was 1% higher in early trading Friday, though it’s still on pace for its worst week in nearly two months. The Dow rose 1.1% and the Nasdaq composite rose 1%. Treasury yields were jumping in the bond market after a report showed hiring accelerated across the economy by much more than expected last month. The government’s monthly jobs report also showed workers won bigger pay raises than expected.