ST. JOSEPH — Becoming a state-of-the-art hospital doesn’t happen overnight.
Sometimes it takes seven years, a few delays along the way and a pandemic to push the project to completion.
But Lakeland Medical Center’s new 260,000-square-foot pavilion is now open and staff are excited about how it’s going to improve patient care.
“Everything is the right size now. Staff are able to work with their colleagues more appropriately. Patients can more easily find the department they need to and get the procedures they need. And our technology is top of the line,” said Philip Cooper, manager of facilities planning, design and construction for the hospital.
Cooper led a media tour of the hospital addition Thursday, which included spaces like the new intensive care unit (ICU), imaging rooms, cath labs, a surgery center, pulmonary and cardiac rehabilitation, and the central processing area, among others.
Some of the $168 million project replaced clinical areas that were between 35 and 60 years old.
The final phase of the project will begin in August. It will remodel a portion of the front of the hospital to connect the main entrance to the rest of the building and the pavilion.
Cooper said patients are going to be so much more comfortable in the new areas of the hospital, noting that the ICU rooms are significantly larger, allowing more family to be in the room.
The project also included adding patients corridors, so patients can be transported to different departments more privately.
Nurses are now able to lift most patients themselves, with each room being equipped with a lift.
On the ICU floor, the nine nurses stations are positioned so they can keep an eye on two patient rooms at a time.
A square on the floor around the operating tables indicate where air is being filtered every two minutes with laminar flow technology. It’s the only place in the hospital that is completely sterile.
“I think it is the first instance of laminar flow being done in Spectrum Health’s hospital system. It’s a very good technology,” Cooper said.
Each operating room is equipped with Fortress wall panels, which makes for easy clean-up. The walls also have screens built into them that can show a patient’s imaging and vital signs.
“Monitors used to be mounted on the walls and you’d have to clean behind them,” Cooper said. “This has really streamlined the whole process.”
The materials needed for surgery, and other procedures, are sterilized in the basement central processing area and brought to each patient or operating room on carts, that are also cleaned.
“If you’re doing a knee replacement, or whatever the procedure is, the cart will have the tools you need on it, and extras, and you just wheel that into the room,” Cooper said.
He said moving the carts to each room prevents staff from having to go find supplies during a procedure in another room. It also removes storage cabinets from operating rooms, creating more space for the doctors and nurses.
Some of the new operating rooms have been designed as hybrids, with imaging built in, so the hospital can expand or adjust based on needs in the future.
“There’s a lot of technology that we’ve been able to add to help turnover times, cut costs and make the procedures more efficient and more effective,” Cooper said.
The pavilion also offered a huge benefit as the COVID-19 pandemic first bore down on Southwest Michigan.
“As the lockdowns were happening, and we were canceling elective procedures, we were able to rush the completion of the new addition, so we could use our old ICU for COVID patients,” Cooper said.
He said special permission was even received from the state for it, and it helped the hospital be able to really isolate patients.
On Thursday, a brief ceremony was held to unveil new art in the pavilion, above the food court that opened last fall.
Andrea Luxton, president of Andrews University, presented the photos of the school’s luminary event held on May 12 to honor front-line health care workers serving during the pandemic.
“It really was actually moving and I think that’s an indication of the thankfulness we have to the workers that are making a difference for our community,” Luxton said. “This is really just a permanent reminder of the reality of the amazing work that was done here.”