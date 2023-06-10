LANSING — State leaders recently recognized Edgewater Automation, a designer and builder of automation equipment in St. Joseph, in a statewide award ceremony.
Employee Ashley Tanksley was honored with a 2023 Michigan Works Association Impact Award for her continued commitment to workforce development. Tanksley is a machine builder apprentice in her third year and was recently nominated by Edgewater for the national apprenticeship awards. The company currently has six apprentices enrolled with Michigan Works Berrien, Cass, Van Buren, a news release stated.
“Edgewater Automation is a unique company that designs and builds automation equipment and provides services for the entire manufacturing industry. They recognize that to do well, they needed to attract and retain talented people,” said Todd Gustafson, president and CEO of Kinexus Group, in a prepared release. “In their partnership with us, they’ve created six apprenticeships and Ashley Tanksley is one of those apprentices. The apprenticeship program provides job training, support services and tuition in partnership with Lake Michigan College. Ashley is a hard worker, she’s engaged, and she’s a pioneer in the industry.”
Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist joined the Michigan Works Association leaders and state lawmakers to recognize these efforts at an awards ceremony in Lansing on May 10. The Impact Awards brings state leaders, talent developers and career achievers together to highlight the behind-the-scenes efforts transforming Michigan’s workforce. Sixteen honorees from across the state received awards for their contribution to Michigan’s economic prosperity.
“As a committed partner of Edgewater for several years, Ashley’s remarkable journey as a machine builder apprentice has been nothing short of inspiring,” said state Sen. Jonathan Lindsey, in a prepared statement. “Manufacturing is a core sector across my district and automation represents part of the future of this industry.”