DOWAGIAC — The Southwest Enforcement Team detectives and Michigan State Police Niles post troopers arrested a fugitive on several felony charges earlier this week.
According to a news release, law enforcement agencies attempted to stop a wanted fugitive, 31-year-old George Lawrence Tovey III, on Wednesday in Dowagiac. After refusing to stop, a car chase ensued which ended in a farm field in Silver Creek Township. Tovey resisted briefly, but was arrested on several felony warrants from Cass and Berrien counties, as well as Lake County, Ind.