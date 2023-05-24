BENTON HARBOR — The Michigan State Police arrested a Benton Harbor man this week for allegedly being in possession of child pornography.
According to a news release Wednesday, the Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested Jamie Lee Flewellen, 44, of Benton Harbor, for aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material.
Police said Flewellen was arrested following an investigation in which digital evidence was seized from his residence.
The investigation stemmed from a cyber tip regarding his online activity, involving the uploading of child sexual exploitation.
Following the search of his residence, police charged Flewellen with aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime. Flewellen was arraigned in the 5th District Court on Monday.
If convicted, Flewellen faces up to 10 years in prison for possession of child sexually abusive material, and 10 years for using a computer to commit a crime.
The MSP Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children about the safe use of the internet.
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provides a comprehensive list of resources on their website at www.missingkids.org. The MSP ICAC Task Force also provides resources at www.michiganicac.com. Anyone with information regarding possible child sexual exploitation can report it to the tip line at www.missingkids.org/cybertipline.