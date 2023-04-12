PAW PAW — Michigan State Police posts are starting a recruitment campaign to address a staffing shortage following the pandemic.
To attract recruits, MSP’s Fifth District in Southwest Michigan is in the process of installing billboards along various highways throughout the region.
The billboards display the tagline, “Live Local, Serve Local” and are being placed in nine locations including M-139 Highway and Nickerson Avenue in Benton Harbor; M-51 Highway and Pokagon Road in Dowagiac; Dickman Road and 24th Street in Battle Creek; M-43 and M-40 highways in Gobles; M-43 and M-37 highways in Hastings; U.S.12 and Batavia Road in Coldwater; U.S. 131 and VW Avenue in Schoolcraft; Red Arrow Highway and 39th Street in Paw Paw and M-89 Highway and Jefferson Street in Otsego.
Five of the nine billboards are now on display, with the remaining four launching in May and June. The goal is to display each one up to a full year, said Lt. DuWayne Robinson, public information officer for the Fifth District.
“We have multiple and ongoing amounts of positions open at each of our four posts and various specialized units within the Fifth District. So there are always openings,” Robinson said. “The reason is because of the fluidity of employee movement within our department statewide – essentially affecting all seven districts. ... Our goal as an agency is to annually run two Trooper Recruit Schools with a goal of graduating 75 new troopers each school.”
Fifth District officials said the hope is for the billboards to attract people from Southwest Michigan to become state troopers while residing in their hometowns or nearby.
“This is where our tagline ‘Live Local, Serve Local’ comes from,” said Capt. Michael Brown, commander of the MSP’s Fifth District. “We want the men and women of this region to know they can join our department and make a difference right in their own hometown.”
In the past, troopers who have graduated from the trooper academy have been assigned to openings in areas throughout the state – not necessarily the area where they live.
Michigan State Police is trying to change that practice.
During the application process, applicants will be asked to provide their three preferred post assignments, and upon appointment to recruit school, they will know their post assignment, Robinson said.