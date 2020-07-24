ST. JOSEPH — A recent ruling by the Michigan Supreme Court has probably killed Berrien County’s blight elimination program.
The court ruled last Friday that surplus money from the sale of foreclosed property must be given to the former property owner, Community Development Director Dan Fette told commissioners Thursday.
Before the ruling, any money left over after paying the taxes owed, penalties and interest was put into the foreclosure fund and used by the county to tear down blighted properties and to maintain properties that didn’t sell at auction. The excess money was also used to cover costs incurred from properties that sold for less than what was owed.
Fette said they are studying how the county’s foreclosure process is going to have to be adjusted, in light of the court’s decision.
“But one thing is certain right now we know right away,” he said. “Our demolition program that we use for blight reduction, blight elimination, is pretty much dead in the water. ... Which is a real shame because we’ve been awfully successful and aggressive over the last 21 years in using that money to eliminate blight in a variety of communities throughout Berrien County.”
He estimated that well over 1,500 properties have been demolished using money from the fund, including the former Mercy Hospital in Benton Harbor, which cost $1.6 million to take down.
Administrator Brian Dissette said that an attorney from Clark Hill is scheduled to meet with commissioners in closed session on Aug. 6 to discuss how the ruling will affect several court cases the county is involved in.
The board’s weekly meeting will be conducted virtually, starting at 10:30 a.m. The Zoom meeting can be watched on the county’s YouTube channel.
An originally scheduled night meeting on Aug. 6 has been cancelled.
The Michigan Supreme Court ruling stemmed from the appeal of a case in Oakland County, where the property’s owner owed $8.41 in taxes, which grew to $285.81 with interest and fees. The county sold the property at auction for $24,500 and kept the excess money, which the original owner claimed was unconstitutional.
The judges ruled that under Michigan common law, which traces back to England’s Magna Carta, property can be seized to satisfy debt, but the original property owner must be given any excess money. They said that this is to protect taxpayers and property owners from government overreach.