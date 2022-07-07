BENTON HARBOR — Free bottled water will continue to be provided by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services for Benton Harbor residents.
To arrange water delivery to homebound or residents without transportation in the city, they are asked to call 211, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Phones that cannot contact 211 should contact 844-875-9211.
Benton Harbor residents can pick up water at the Boys & Girls Club of Benton Harbor Fettig Youth Campus at 600 Nate Wells Sr. Drive, on the following dates:
Saturday, noon to 2 p.m.
Sunday, 2-4 p.m.
Tuesday, 9-11 a.m.
Southwest Community Action Agency, at 331 Miller St., is hosting water pickup on the following dates:
Today, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Monday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
The water bottle recycling trailer is now located in Housing Commission parking lot at 721 Nate Wells Sr. Drive. This location is adjacent to the water distribution site at the Boys & Girls Club to continue to allow easy access for empty water bottle recycling for residents.
A recent U.S. Environmental Protection Agency study confirmed the certified filters – when properly installed and maintained – are effective in reducing lead in Benton Harbor’s drinking water. The Berrien County Health Department has filters available free of charge.
Lead lines
To assist with assuring the lead service line replacement project can be completed as soon as possible, residents are encouraged to complete the Water Service Line Replacement Agreement – which is available online.
Contractors cannot begin work on any property without property owner authorization. Completed forms submitted online or returned to Abonmarche, at 95 W. Main St., Benton Harbor, MI 49022 or emailed to Sandy Riehl at sriehl@abonmarche.com. For questions, call 926-4557.
These efforts also include recently approved funds to remove lead from homes in the city. Families living in Benton Harbor can apply for this service by filling out and mailing in an application that is available online. Residents also can call 866-691-5323 to obtain information.