NILES — A month and a half after it was stolen, a statue of a Native American woman has been returned to Madeline Bertrand County Park.
Security cameras recorded a person placing the statue at the base of its pedestal and taking a picture of it at about 11 p.m. Saturday, a news release stated Tuesday.
Someone had stolen the bronze statue called Madeline Bertrand, “A Potawatamie Woman,” (now spelled Potawatami) between the evenings of March 15 and March 16. At the time, the county park was closed, and the entrance driveway gates were locked, Berrien County Parks Director Jill Adams told The Herald-Palladium. The thief left only the statue's foot and ankle behind.
“Although we are happy to have the original statue back, we are all very concerned about this theft and what other damage this person may do at the park or in the surrounding neighborhood,” Park Manager Derek Tyler said in the release.
After the theft, park officials notified local scrap metal recycling companies.
The statue depicts what Madeline Bertrand, who, along with her husband Joseph, was a prominent 19th Century fur trader, would have looked like as a young woman. During their lives, the couple reestablished the Catholic fur trade community.
Tuck Langland, an artist in residence at Fine Arts in South Bend, created the statue, and it was installed and dedicated in 1987.
The Berrien County Sheriff’s Department will continue to investigate and review security footage. The release called the statue significant to the surrounding area and park's history.
If residents hear anything about this theft, or if they see a photo of the Madeline Bertrand statue on someone’s social media accounts, they are encouraged to reach out to the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau at 983-7141, ext. 7224.